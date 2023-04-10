JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At least one Denver Police Department officer was involved in a shooting on Monday, the department said.

DPD tweeted about a shooting involving an officer at 11:55 a.m. and said there is a large police presence in the area of the 3800 block of W. Saratoga Avenue. The department said that is believed to be the area of the initial call.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after that there was a “large police presence” in the area of West Bowles Avenue and South Pierce Street which is near Robert F. Clement Park.

DPD tweeted shortly after that the shooting took place at Clement Park.

The sheriff’s office said it is a possible officer-involved shooting and that the suspect was being treated at the scene. Jeffco said no officers were injured.

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office also said the schools in the area are secure and were not involved in the incident.

This is a breaking story. Check for updates.