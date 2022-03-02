DENVER (KDVR) — Two officers shot a suspect in the University Hills area on Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said officers were assisting Arvada Police in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect. The suspect was tracked by the fugitive unit to a business around Yale Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Police located him with a female and confronted him.

The suspect broke away from the female, got in a car and retrieved a handgun, Thomas said. Officers surrounded the car, instructed him to exit when he threatened officers with the gun.

Thomas said it is unknown if the suspect fired at police but two officers fired at him and struck him inside the car. He was removed from the vehicle and given aid until paramedics nearby took over and transported him to Denver Health. He is in critical condition, Thomas said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Thomas said.

It is unknown what the suspect’s relationship with the female was and if she was involved in any criminal activity. She got away from him before he got in the car and was not in the line of fire, Thomas said.

Arvada Police said in a release that the suspect was wanted for allegedly shooting a DoorDash delivery driver in the face after exchanging words about the driver being double-parked in front of the suspect’s vehicle, which police said was stolen.

That shooting happened at 7131 W. 84th Way on Feb. 27 and the victim identified the suspect, which allowed the Jefferson County District Court to issue an arrest warrant.

The victim was treated by Arvada Fire Paramedics on scene and released.

