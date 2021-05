A close-up photo of police lights by night

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting on Colorado Boulevard at Colfax Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened early Thursday morning, around 1:45 a.m.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.