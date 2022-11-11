DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE: 10:24 p.m. — I-25 northbound is closed from Speer Blvd. to 38th Avenue.

Denver police are looking into a shooting that happened in the area of I-25 and Speer Blvd. Friday evening.

One person has been taken to an area hospital. The seriousness of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The I-25 northbound lanes are closed at Exit 212 A and B through Speer Blvd. All traffic is being diverted to Speer according to CDOT.

This story will be updated as more information is released.