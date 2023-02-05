(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An early morning shooting left one dead and four injured in Falcon, Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 5.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received numerous 911 calls reporting multiple shots being fired. Deputies responded to the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood located in Falcon, unincorporated El Paso County.

Arriving deputies found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to hospitals with varying levels of injuries. One victim died at the hospital despite efforts made by first responders and medical personnel.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation along with multiple suspects. EPSO says this incident may not be random in nature. Detectives believe the shooting is likely connected to a carjacking that occurred Saturday, Feb. 4, near Potter Drive.

The crime scene expands more than a block, according to EPSO. Detectives anticipate evidence collection to last many hours.

Those with any information regarding this case are urged to contact EPSO’s Tip Line at (719) 520-7777. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Colorado Springs Police Department are assisting in this active and ongoing investigation.