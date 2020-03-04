Results
Shooting in Denver, no gunshot injuries

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say that there was a shooting into a vehicle at 4690 Peoria St. Tuesday night.

There were no gunshot wounds, however, a male juvenile was injured by flying glass.

There is no suspect information at this time.

