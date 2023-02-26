AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department were investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured Saturday night in the 1900 block of North Dallas Street.

The shooting happened at 10:22 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police told FOX31 that evidence at the scene suggested there was a connection between the shooter and the victim.

Suspect information was also not available.

However, APD said there was no threat to the general public.

FOX31 will release additional information as it becomes available.