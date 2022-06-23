DENVER (KDVR) — Police said one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night along Federal Boulevard.

The wounded victim was transported to an area hospital, according to the Denver Police Department. An uninvolved vehicle was struck by the victim’s vehicle after the shooting. Police said the people in that vehicle “do not have serious injuries.”

A June 23, 2022, shooting that killed one person and wounded another happened next to a boys’ baseball game along Federal Boulevard near Sixth Avenue. (Credit: Dan Murphy)

It happened near Federal and the Sixth Avenue freeway, near a baseball field where young teenagers were about to start a game.

A parent told FOX31 that boys, aged 13 and 14, were about to play their first practice baseball game when they heard at least two gunshots around 9 p.m. The boys were ordered to drop to the ground and stay down until the parents felt it was safe to get the kids out of the field, the parent said.

Police did not release any information on a suspect on Thursday night.

Police closed northbound Federal Boulevard at Short Place while they investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7868 (STOP).