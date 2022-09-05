THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting closed both directions of Interstate 25 on Monday.

The shooting happened before 8:20 a.m. and involved a man and the Thornton Police Department.

At 10:30 a.m., Thornton PD said the man involved in the shooting has died. Officers continue to investigate the incident.

We’ve reached out to police to find out if any officers were injured and are waiting to hear back.

According to Thornton PD, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. Officers are asking drivers to use Grant, Washington, and Huron Street as alternate routes.

For help with detours around the incident, check out the Denver traffic map.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.