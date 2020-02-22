Shooting, carjacking in Colorado Springs, unknown if incidents are connected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department says a male victim was shot in the 3700 block of Westmeadow Drive on Saturday morning.

Officers rendered aid to the victim upon arrival, and the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, there was a carjacking reported just east of the shooting around the same time, in the 3700 block of Penny Point. A male suspect stole the victim’s black Doge Journey with the Colorado license plate: 237-WKQ.

The incidents are being investigated independently to determine whether or not the crimes are related.

Any person with information or who is a witness to either of these investigations is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you cancall Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.