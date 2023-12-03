AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Four people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a large house party in Aurora.

“These kids are looking for something to do and they have no supervision,” said Lumumba Sayers Sr., who lost his 23-year-old son to gun violence back in August.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Sayers Sr. said he never wakes up from the nightmare that his son was killed back on August 19th, and now he does everything he can to make sure other parents don’t have to go through the same.

“You never wake up from it man I miss my son every day,” Sayers Sr. said.

Sayers Sr. said this shooting over the weekend in Aurora was just an example of how parents and adults in the community need to step up, otherwise the crime will just get worse.

“We are showing them there is a safer environment and to get them out of their comfort zones,” Sayers Sr. said. “There is a different way, a different part of Colorado they can go live in and not have to carry guns.”

The officers responded and found an active shooting scene at a house party. More than 100 minors and young adults were running or speeding away from the scene in vehicles.

Four people were taken or self-transported to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, including an 18-year-old woman, two 19-year-old men, and a 17-year-old boy.

“Until this community walks together as one, we are going to keep going down the same path,” Sayers Sr. said.

He said it’s important that teens and young adults know they have other avenues they can take like his foundation Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts, a nonprofit in Aurora that’s aimed at helping young people in the community.

“If you see someone heading down the wrong path running with the wrong group, get away from them,” Sayers Sr. said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

“A lot of these kids don’t love themselves because they don’t have the proper encouragement coming from home,” Sayers Sr. said.