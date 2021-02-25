Shooting at intersection in Aurora began with argument in parking lot

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was shot in the abdomen by another man after both men exited their cars at the intersection of East Yale Avenue and South Parker Road on Thursday afternoon, police say.

The two men reportedly got into an argument in a parking lot located at 11022 East Yale Ave. then they drove away in their cars.

They met up at the intersection of East Yale and South Parker, got out of their vehicles and one man with a handgun shot the other man in the abdomen, police report.

The shooting victim was self transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting suspect is a Black or Hispanic male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt driving an unknown make/model white sedan, police report.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100 or @CrimeStoppersCO.