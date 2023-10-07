DENVER, (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night near the intersection of Quebec Street and Yale Avenue.

Witness Ashlee Salazar said she was driving home Eastbound on Yale Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when a driver pulled out in front of her from James A. Bible Park.

“It was very visible to me that she was dragging something,” Salazar said. “And then within seconds, you’re able to tell yeah, that’s a body, that is somebody under there.”

Salazar said her boyfriend started laying on the horn, but the driver kept slowly moving forward.

“I turned to my boyfriend and said oh my goodness she’s dragging a body,” Salazar said. “At that point, her vehicle was failing her, just given the situation, and she then pulled and stopped on the road.”

Salazar said by that point first responders were behind her, so she passed the now-stopped car to get out of their way.

“We made eye contact and the look on her face was just panic, disbelief,” Salazar said. “It’s hard to understand how she didn’t know that she was pulling something. It was quite apparent that there was no helping anybody at that point.”

Witnesses say the driver took off running through the park. DPD confirmed no arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon, and the search for that driver continues.