ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three juveniles it believes were involved in repeatedly vandalizing an elementary school in Aurora.

ACSO school resource officers said three juveniles were caught on surveillance camera vandalizing Dakota Valley Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office said they have thrown rocks and broken windows at the school’s mobile unit numerous times. They come back and do it again after the school fixes the windows, ACSO said, and that a total of seven windows were broken by very large rocks.

The first incident was in March, the last one occurred on April 16 just after midnight, the sheriff’s office said.

ACSO asks anyone who recognizes them or sees any suspicious activity around the school, to contact the non-emergency dispatch number (303-795-4711) immediately so it can respond.