Sheriff’s office searching for suspects who tried to burglarize staged condo in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects attempted to enter a condo in the 3600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard Feb. 11. The condo was staged for selling and was unoccupied.

One of the suspects gained entry into the condo and took some items from the residence. The other suspect did not make it inside.

The sheriff’s office said this is a good reminder to make sure your doors are locked and to keep an eye out for your neighbors.

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

If you recognize these suspects or have any information about the case, please contact the Jefferson County anonymous tip line at (303) 271-5612 or reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.