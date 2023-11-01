DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a flag football tournament on Nov. 4 to benefit the Denver Police Department officer hit by a truck during the Denver Nuggets championship parade.

Everyone is welcome to come to the free event, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Eaglecrest High School in Aurora. The games will be played by employees of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Denver Police Department, Denver Fire Department and South Metro Fire Rescue.

The event will feature food trucks, vendors and raffles. Officers will also be accepting donations of nonperishable food items for the Salvation Army food bank.

There is also an option to donate monetarily to help Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge, which is considered a personal gift, not a charitable donation. Donations can also be made through the Denver Police Foundation for Dodge’s road to recovery.

All funds raised will go to Dodge, whose left leg was partially amputated after he was injured by a truck during the Denver Nuggets championship parade in June.

This is not the first fundraiser for Dodge, who was also the beneficiary of a motorcycle run held in late September. Dodge previously stated that his goal is to return to active duty with DPD.