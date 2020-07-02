Sheriff restricts open burning, fireworks in unincorporated areas of Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock has implemented an ordinance that will restrict open fires, open burning and the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas of Douglas County.

“Due to the extreme fire conditions our community has experienced over the last several days, coupled with my ongoing communications with fire science experts and emergency management personnel, I have made the decision to move into a more restrictive fire ban. Douglas County has had several significant fires within the last week. This decision, while not an easy one, is made in the interests of the safety of the citizens of Douglas County,” said Spurlock.

This ordinance moves fire restrictions in Douglas County from Stage 1 to Stage 2.

The following actions are not allowed under Stage 2:

Open burning of any kind.

Use of fireworks, which includes professional firework displays

Use of fires in chimineas, other portable fireplaces or patio fire pits.

Campfires at developed campgrounds or picnic areas.

The following actions are allowed under Stage 2 restrictions:

Fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, grills, fire pits or other gas or liquid fueled appliance.

Residential use of charcoal grill fires when such use is supervised by a responsible party at least 18 years of age.

Fires contained within fire places and wood burning stoves within buildings only

Fire suppression or fire department training fires.

Individuals who violate these fire restrictions can be fined up to $1000.