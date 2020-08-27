Sheriff: 2 people barricaded inside Larimer Co. home after police chase

Two people barricaded themselves in a Fort Collins home on Aug. 27, 2020. (Credit: KDVR)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Two people are barricaded inside a Larimer County home after a police chase that started in Wyoming, the sheriff’s office told FOX31.

When the chase ended at 208 E. Douglas Ave., near Highway 1, in Fort Collins, two people exited the vehicle and went inside.

SWAT arrived on the scene at 208 E. Douglas Ave., near Highway 1, in Fort Collins around 12:30 p.m.

SkyFOX is over the scene where several cruisers and armored vehicles can be seen around a home.

It’s unclear at this time if there was anyone else inside the home.