Sheridan Police identify victim in 33-year-old cold case

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Sheridan Police Department and Colorado law enforcement agencies used genetic genealogy to positively identify a Middle Eastern man who was killed more than three decades ago in Arapahoe County.

Standing alongside members of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office, Sheridan Police Detective Bryan Penry said the victim’s name is Akram Bada’an.

Courtesy: Sheridan Police Department

In 2020, the Sheridan Police Department asked CBI to get more involved in the case. After reviewing evidence preserved by the original detectives from 1988, they were able to get enough DNA to pursue genetic genealogy through Parabon NanoLabs, showing their “John Doe” was of Middle Eastern decent.

“This was a huge break,” said Audrey Simkins with CBI. “For decades we believed our ‘John Doe’ was a Mexican national. This new direction allowed us to specifically in Israel.”

Anyone with information on this cold case to contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can leave an anonymous tip and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

“Report what you know, share the information that you have, because there’s no way to know how small of a tip you might have might direct the course of an investigation over the coming weeks and months as we continue to seek justice,” said Senior Chief District Attorney for the 17th Judicial District Chris Wilcox.

