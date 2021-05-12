Sheridan Police Department brings on first K-9 officer in nearly a decade

Sheridan, Colo. (KDVR) -– K-9 Officer Griggs, a one-year-old Belgian Malinois, has joined Officer Matt Foster to become the first K-9 Unit with the Sheridan Police Department in almost a decade.

“This has been a dream of mine and a goal to bring back (to Sheridan),” said Officer

Matt Foster. “Griggs is going to do a great job here.”

K-9 Officer Griggs (Credit: SPD)

Griggs, a dual-purpose canine, has been trained to locate explosives, shell casings, ammunition, and weapons with his scent ability, providing unique assistance to investigations.

“K-9s help to de-escalate situations,” said Foster. “If someone hears a dog barking, they

are more likely to give up.”

Foster joined the SPD five years ago and partnered with Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. and Back the Blue K-9 Force to provide the fundraising for SPD’s revived K-9 unit.