WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) — Sheneen McClain, mother of Elijah McClain, and her attorney have been invited to the White House, by President Joe Biden, for a special “Building Public Trust to Strengthen Public Safety” meeting.

“I’m excited to meet the President of the United States and discuss important issues related to police reform and Elijah McClain,” McClain told the Problem Solvers after arriving in Washington, DC.

Elijah was killed in 2019 after being confronted by Aurora police officers as he was walking home from the store. Paramedics also injected him with ketamine, and he never regained consciousness.