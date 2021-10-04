Shelters look to community donations and volunteers amid animal overflow problems

EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — Desperate for donations and volunteers, the Weld County Humane Society is holding a fundraiser Wednesday at Wiley Roots Brewing Company in Greeley.

“Yappy Hour” on Oct. 6 will benefit the shelter by donating $1 from every pint sold between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. to the humane society. People at the brewery will meet adoptable dogs and kittens while enjoying a cold one.

The Weld County Humane Society said its shelter is at maximum capacity and they cannot accept more animals until some of their current residents find foster families or permanent homes.

Staff hopes Yappy Hour will help raise awareness about the need for fostering and will motivate community members to fill out a foster application.

“We have been at capacity now, four to five times this year forcing us to use overflow spaces,” said Sarah Morrill with the shelter. “We never euthanize for space so as these increases keep happening it’s been a struggle to keep animals happy and healthy.”

There are currently 200 animals of all kinds in the shelter. Each costs about $40 a day, with a grand price tag of about $8,000 a day for care.

“The most heartbreaking part of all this is the people that have given their animals to us because they can’t afford it,” said Morrill. “They want to keep them in their homes but can’t because of the hard year people have had.”

The Humane Society of Weld County cares for and shelters over 4,000 lost, homeless, and unwanted pets in the community each year.