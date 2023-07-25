DENVER (KDVR) — A shelter-in-place has been issued for the Glenwood Grove – North Iris neighborhood in Boulder as police work to take a possibly armed suspect into custody.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers are in the area of 30th and Iris working to contact a suspect. The area is in north Boulder, south of the Pleasant View Fields Sports Complex.

The suspect allegedly stole a car and then climbed on top of a business. The man claimed he had a gun.

BPD said officers are working to get the man down without anyone getting hurt.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.