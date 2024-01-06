DENVER (KDVR) — A shelter-in-place alert was issued for an area in Northglenn Saturday afternoon.

The Northglenn Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:36 p.m. in the 12200 block of Claude Court.

Police said no suspect or victim was found when they arrived on the scene, so they set up a perimeter and initiated a search. That’s when a shelter-in-place alert was issued.

NPD said Thornton and Adams County K9 officers assisted with the search.

A person was located just after 5 p.m. in the construction area of Karl’s Farm and was taken into custody. Police said that person may or may not have been involved in the incident.

Police said they did a thorough search and do not believe there was any further threat to the community.

The investigation was ongoing, and NPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jean Majan at 303-450-8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.