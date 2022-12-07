UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 12/07/2022 5:05 p.m.

(BLANCA, Colo.) — A man in connection to the active shooter alert in Blanca has been arrested and taken into custody.

Blanca Police say there is no danger to the community and it is safe to continue with any activities at this time.

Highway 160 is also back open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shelter-in-place ordered for active shooter in Blanca

WEDNESDAY 12/07/2022 3:50 p.m.

The Blanca Police Department (BPD) is reporting an active shooter near the town of Blanca. All community members in or near the town are asked to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon on Dec. 7.

Courtesy of FOX21 News

BPD says the alleged active shooter is on the west side of town. Community members are told to remain inside until BPD confirms the safety of those living in the area.

Officers say residents should stay away from all windows and open areas.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area. At this time, there is no further information.

FOX21 has reached out to the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to update the story.