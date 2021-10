EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for people within two miles of Pleier Drive and Walsen Road.

Police say to stay inside, lock doors and stay away from exterior walls.

Police are also asking anyone operating drones in the area to stop.

The sheriff’s office is expected to speak with the media around 2 p.m. at Gleneagle and Luxury Lane

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.