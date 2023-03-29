BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police issued a shelter-in-place order in Brighton on Wednesday night after they say an armed person was barricaded inside a home.

The order applied to residents in the 1300 block of Bluebird Street, 1400 block of Hummingbird Circle and 1400 block of Swan Avenue, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Police were responding to the 1400 block of Swan Avenue for someone “who is reportedly armed who has barricaded himself inside a house,” according to a tweet from the police department.

Police first tweeted about the incident at 6:15 p.m. and about the shelter-in-place order just after 7:30 p.m.

The public was asked to avoid the area.