Standoff prompts shelter-in-place in Colorado Springs; Suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE, 9:45 a.m.: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the suspect after a standoff in the 6800 block of Dafoe Avenue, and they have lifted the shelter-in-place order.

UPDATE, 8:50 a.m.: A man has barricaded himself inside a home on the 6800 block of Dafoe Avenue. Police are still urging residents near the area to shelter in place as officers communicate with the suspect.

Police in Colorado Springs said a woman called 911 from King Elementary School just after 3:30 a.m., saying she had been stabbed, and the man allegedly responsible for the stabbing fled to the home on Dafoe Avenue.

The woman was transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

EARLIER STORY: People are being ordered to shelter in place after heavy police presence was reported on the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue, near King Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told residents to stay inside their homes, close their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are received.

There is now a shelter in place order for residents within a quarter mile radius of the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue. Please stay inside your homes, close doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls. If you are outside of the area, stay away. https://t.co/PuBog1pihN pic.twitter.com/y8br67CO5u — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 21, 2021