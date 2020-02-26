‘Shelter in place’ order issued as Arapahoe County deputies search for armed suspect

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office issued a “shelter in place” order Tuesday night as deputies search for an armed suspect.

Those near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue should shelter in place, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies at the scene, there was a shooting at a liquor store. At least one shot was fired but no one was hit.

The suspect involved is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.