AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): The shelter-in-place order has been lifted according to APD after two suspects have been brought into custody.

Aurora Police Department announced a shelter-in-place order has been issued for the 1300 block of N. Racine Street.

According to APD, SWAT is issuing a warrant pickup in the area.

Police said there is no public safety threat at this time and they will update the public when the order is lifted.