DENVER (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were working to contact an armed barricaded suspect in Littleton.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Jeffco SWAT were working to contact a suspect barricaded inside a home on South Holland Way. Deputies said the suspect was armed with a gun.

A shelter-in-place was issued for homes in the immediate area.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the situation had ended and there was no threat to the public.

Deputies will remain at the home in the 4300 block of South Holland Way while they continue to investigate.

West Quincy Avenue was closed from South Garrison Street to South Kipling Street and has since been reopened. The 4300 block of South Holland Way will remain closed.