Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot a woman and fled.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Jefferson County are looking for a shooting suspect that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are in the area of 3600 South Sheridan. The area is near Bear Creek Park.

JCSO said the suspect shot a woman multiple times at around 8:06 a.m. and she was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby field. Deputies believe the suspect was known to the victim.

Deputies had set up a perimeter and a shelter-in-place had been issued to nearby residents in the Bear Valley apartment complex. The shelter-in-place has been lifted but the suspect remains on the run. Deputies belive the suspect is no longer in the Bear Creek area.

The suspect is described as a white man with a heavy build. He is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a hat, brown jacket and jeans.

The suspect was last seen running northbound through a field near Sheridan Boulevard. Contact 911 if you see the suspect or the tipline at 303-271-5612 if you have any information on the shooting.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.