AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): Police said they are negotiating with the man via phone and making announcements for him to come out peacefully.

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.): Aurora police said the fugitive is the only person inside a home not owned by him.

Aurora and Denver police officers and SWAT officers are working on apprehending a fugitive who has an outstanding warrant for escaping from jail, the Aurora Police Department said.

A shelter-in-place was issued for residents in the 1900 block of Akron Street north to Montview Boulevard. Police are advising people to lock all their doors, stay away from windows and head to the basement, if possible.

The Aurora Police Department said the 38-year-old man has two outstanding warrants: escape from the Department of Corrections and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they are received.