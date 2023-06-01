DENVER (KDVR) — A shelter-in-place was issued in Arvada Thursday morning.

A tweet from Arvada Police Department asked locals to avoid the area of 54th Avenue and Cody Street due to a negotiation that had been going on since just before 6:30 a.m.

Officers confirmed a suspect was inside a stolen vehicle and was armed with a gun. APD said the man refused to comply with officers.

The Jefferson County Regional SWAT team was on scene assisting with negotiations.

SkyFOX was overhead earlier as one person exited the vehicle and was taken away from the immediate area by police.

Hours later just before 10 a.m., APD provided an update and said the situation had been resolved. The suspect was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.