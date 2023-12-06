DENVER (KDVR) — Schools and homes in a Parker neighborhood were under a shelter-in-place due to police activity.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the police activity at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday. They provided an update about an hour later that the shelter-in-place had been lifted and a person was taken into custody.

Deputies were investigating an apartment complex at Deer Horn Court in Parker. They were called on a high-risk eviction. Due to safety concerns, the SWAT team was called to assist.

According to deputies, the person refused to exit and barricaded himself inside the apartment.

However, shortly after he was taken into custody.

Southeast Christian School and a nearby daycare were on a secure perimeter as a precaution, but that has since been lifted.

Deputies said there is no danger to the community.