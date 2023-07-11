DENVER (KDVR) — Police investigated a weapons call at a local motel, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The Denver Police Department said they were investigating a weapons call at around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The call was reported in the area of the 3000 block of West 49th Avenue. SkyFOX flew over the scene where multiple DPD cars were parked outside the Motel 6.

A shelter-in-place was issued for those in the area while officers work to resolve the situation.

About 30 minutes later, DPD said the shelter-in-place was lifted, but the suspect had not been located.

DPD did not provide information on the suspect they were looking for or why the weapons call was placed.