BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broomfield Police Department says shelter in place order has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect.

Police said they were looking for a suspect near 118th Ave. and Wadsworth Blvd. around 7:45 a.m.

The suspect was allegedly involved in an earlier incident but police have not said what the incident was.

Police said there is no longer a threat to the community.