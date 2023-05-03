DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — People living in the area between Interstate 25, C-470 and the Centennial Airport have been asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the report came from the area of Jamaica Street and South Valley Highway.

It’s unclear when the shots were fired, but the sheriff’s office tweeted about it just after 2 p.m.

Around 2:30 p.m. the department said deputies were still on the scene investigating and gathering information on a suspect or suspects.

The sheriff’s office said a Code Red emergency notification was sent to the surrounding area.