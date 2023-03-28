BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A shelter-in-place was issued for a barricaded armed person who was inside a north Boulder home for several hours.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers were called to an armed person who barricaded themself inside a home near 17th Street and Yarmouth Avenue in the North Broadway-Holiday neighborhood.

BPD originally tweeted about the incident at 12:05 a.m. Officers said the individual broke into the home and no one else was inside at the time.

After more than eight hours, the suspect was taken into custody without injury and was booked on multiple felony charges

A shelter-in-place was issued to those in the surrounding areas. The shelter-in-place was lifted at around 8:30 a.m.

Officers were asking everyone to avoid the area.