DENVER (KDVR) — A shelter-in-place has been lifted in an Aurora neighborhood after police investigated a report of suspicious activity.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the shelter-in-place at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

There was a large police presence near South Aurora Parkway and East Euclid Avenue. The area is in the Tallyn’s Reach neighborhood near Southlands Mall.

The only details police provided were that there was a report of suspicious activity.

All residents west of that intersection were ordered to shelter inside their homes and stay away from doors and windows. At 8:35 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted.

At 7:50 a.m., Aurora police said one person was safely taken into custody.

East Euclid Avenue was closed between South Catawbe Circle and South Calhoun Place.