Suspect in Aurora shoots at police; Authorities find hoax device in suspect’s home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE, 7:15 a.m.: Authorities have identified the suspect who shot several times at police and had a hoax device in his home Tuesday morning.
The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Mitchell Moralez (picture below).
UPDATE, 6:30 a.m.: The device that prompted a second shelter-in-place order by police was a hoax device, according to the Arapahoe County SO Bomb Squad.
Aurora Police Department tweeted that the device was made to look real, and they released a picture of it:
Aurora police also released photos from the scene:
Police tell FOX31 they were initially attempting a welfare check around 7:30 Monday night, and the man they were checking on pointed a gun at police.
Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora PD tweeted that a shelter-in-place order had been issued after the suspect shot at officers from his home several times.
UPDATE, 5:43 a.m.: Aurora police say the suspicious device has been rendered safe by the bomb squad and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
Police are still asking the public to avoid the area, however.
UPDATE, 5:05 a.m.: Officers and SWAT have located a suspicious device in the home where they have apprehended a suspect who fired shots at officers. A shelter-in-place has been re-issued.
The bomb squad is inspecting the object.
UPDATE, 4:55 a.m.: Aurora police said Tuesday morning they have a suspect in custody after issuing a shelter-in-place.
No officers or civilians were injured.
Police are calling the incident an officer-involved shooting.
ORIGINAL: The Aurora Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for residents around 4283 S. Salida Way.
Police say a suspect shot at officers from a home after they attempted to make an arrest on felony charges. They are warning the public not to go near the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.