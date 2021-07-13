Suspect in Aurora shoots at police; Authorities find hoax device in suspect’s home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE, 7:15 a.m.: Authorities have identified the suspect who shot several times at police and had a hoax device in his home Tuesday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Mitchell Moralez (picture below).

UPDATE, 6:30 a.m.: The device that prompted a second shelter-in-place order by police was a hoax device, according to the Arapahoe County SO Bomb Squad.

Aurora Police Department tweeted that the device was made to look real, and they released a picture of it:

Aurora police also released photos from the scene:

Police tell FOX31 they were initially attempting a welfare check around 7:30 Monday night, and the man they were checking on pointed a gun at police.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora PD tweeted that a shelter-in-place order had been issued after the suspect shot at officers from his home several times.

UPDATE, 5:43 a.m.: Aurora police say the suspicious device has been rendered safe by the bomb squad and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

Police are still asking the public to avoid the area, however.

UPDATE, 5:05 a.m.: Officers and SWAT have located a suspicious device in the home where they have apprehended a suspect who fired shots at officers. A shelter-in-place has been re-issued.

The bomb squad is inspecting the object.

UPDATE, 4:55 a.m.: Aurora police said Tuesday morning they have a suspect in custody after issuing a shelter-in-place.

No officers or civilians were injured.

Police are calling the incident an officer-involved shooting.

ORIGINAL: The Aurora Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for residents around 4283 S. Salida Way.

Police say a suspect shot at officers from a home after they attempted to make an arrest on felony charges. They are warning the public not to go near the area.

#APDAlert Officers & SWAT at 4283 S Salida Way attempting to apprehend a suspect for felony charges. Suspect has shot at officers from home several times. Reverse 911 issued. Shelter-in-place. DO NOT GO TO THE AREA. DO NOT SHARE IMAGES OF OFFICERS POSITIONS. Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/0VJyyPMqip — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 13, 2021