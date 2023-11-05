DENVER (KDVR) — A shelter-in-place was issued for several blocks in the Highland neighborhood Sunday evening.

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 this was to ensure safety in the area because police were working on negotiating with a barricaded man.

It started out with a call for a person in crisis, but DPD said it turned out that the party involved had multiple warrants, and he barricaded himself in the area.

Several blocks near 35th Avenue and Navajo Street were advised to shelter in place.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.