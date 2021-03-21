Shelter-in-place alert issued after gunshots heard in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities in Englewood issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday morning as a precaution to residents after police received two calls of people hearing gunshots.

Scot Allen of the Englewood Police Department said around 6:14 a.m., police received two calls of “shots fired” in the 3200 block of South Broadway. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male running from the area and heard an additional shot.

No injures were reported.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the male suspect. The suspect is described as a white male with a black jacket and jeans.

Police say if you see the suspect, call the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.