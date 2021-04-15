Sheetrock plant to be built in Montbello neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Economic Development and Opportunity and the USG Corporation announced the opening of a new Sheetrock plant in the Montebello neighborhood.

The facility will be 90,000-square-feet, and will distribute building materials under the Sheetrock brand. The plant will be USG’s first Colorado location, scheduled to open in July this year. USG expects to employ 25 people at the new plant.

“Denver’s industry clusters are diverse, and this is what makes us an attractive competitive market. Construction and manufacturing have been integral for the Denver economy in the last ten years, and we are grateful to see USG Corporation choosing us to open what is their first plant in recent years, especially in a historic community like Montbello, where revitalization and an influx of capital is needed and will bring great benefits,” said Deborah Cameron, Denver Chief Business Development Officer.

USG and The Denver Economic Development and Opportunity Work Services will hold hiring information meetings beginning today, running through May 27. Those interested in applying to work at the new plant can visit USG’s career website for more details.