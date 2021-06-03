‘She wanted him gone’: Family mourns Cherry Creek teacher killed by boyfriend

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Family members are mourning the loss of Melissa Wright, a Cherry Creek Public Schools teacher murdered over the weekend.

“She’s funny, kind, always there if you need a lap to cry on or advice even if you didn’t want to hear it,” Wright’s daughter, Morgan Becwar, told FOX31.

Wright taught math at I-Team Manor, an alternative high school.

“Ever since she was a toddler, she always said she was going to be a teacher,” her mother, Judy Wright said.

Earlier this year, she was named a “Golden Heart Honoree” at the district for gathering donations and supplies for one of her students whose family could not afford basic supplies or holiday items.

“They went from being hopeless to soaring,” Becwar said of her mother’s impact on students.

Police found Wright with multiple gunshot wounds on Lowry Boulevard just after midnight on Saturday.

“At first I thought it was a sick joke. Cruel. Felt like someone took my lungs away from me,” Becwar said.

Becwar and her fiance, AJ Neal, had just seen Wright hours earlier to celebrate the end of the school year.

“She was having the best day dancing and singing,” Becwar said.

Sometime later that night, police say Eric Cobain shot her multiple times. According to the family, Wright and Cobain had been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

“She wanted him gone, but he just kept coming back, and then he’d kind of weasel his way in, be nice, and she’s like, ‘I’ve got to be nice,'” Judy Wright said.

According to the family, there were neither red flags nor a history of violence between them.

“I don’t know what happened the last couple of weeks — how he got back. She promised me that he wouldn’t be in her apartment, but I believe he found a way to do that,” Judy Wright said.

Becwar said she believes jealousy played a role in the murder. However, investigators have not yet released a possible motive.

“If we ever find out, we’ll be lucky. [Cobain] may never tell us,” Judy Wright said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for expenses following Wright’s death.