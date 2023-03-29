DENVER (KDVR) – A mother who started a nonprofit to honor the son she lost has been named 2023’s “Remarkable Woman of Denver.” Sharon Madison was announced as this year’s honoree Wednesday morning.

Madison followed her passion for cycling to create the organization We Ride 4. She is honoring the memory of her eldest son Eric, who died six years ago at age 27, by getting kids on bikes.

“We try to work more around kids to get those kids in need, get them outside, get them on bikes, give them fresh air,” Madison said in a recent interview.

As part of Women’s History Month, FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 have been recognizing the contributions of women in the community. From more than 400 nominations received, four finalists were selected and profiled in recent news stories.

Along with Madison, the finalists were: Claudia Folska who helps make the world accessible to others with disabilities; Gina Schreck who opened a workspace for women in business; and Linda Garrity who started a charity to help those escaping trauma.

The women were honored for their accomplishments and contributions Wednesday on the FOX31 Morning News and Daybreak on 2.

A $1,000 donation on Madison’s behalf will be made to the charity of her choice. She will now be considered for the national “Nexstar Woman of the Year” from FOX31 and Channel 2’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group. More than 100 women in local communities where Nexstar has broadcasting stations were honored as Madison was.

As part of the events Wednesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis declared March 29, 2023, as “Remarkable Women of Colorado Day” and shared a message.

“Our state has been shaped by incredible women throughout our history,” Polis said. “It’s so important we continue to honor their contributions today and every day. I want to commend FOX31 and Channel 2 for their efforts to uplift the stories of remarkable women in our communities. I encourage every Coloradan to do the same.”