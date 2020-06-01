‘Shark Tank’ donut maker to open shop in RiNo

DENVER — Marquez Fernandez and his wife Ondrea pitched their company The Dough Bar on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2018, and followed that up with a brick-and-mortar location in Fort Collins. Then, last October, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And now, they’re about to open their second gourmet donut shop in RiNo.

“We’re hoping to take Voodoo Doughnuts to the next level,” Fernandez said, name-dropping an Oregon-based competitor with locations in Denver.

The Fernandezes oversee two sister companies. The Dough Bar sells protein-packed baked donuts through its website. And The Doughnut Club is the name of their retail locations, which sell unique versions of the fried treats, along with some of The Dough Bar’s healthier alternatives.

The RiNo location of The Doughnut Club is set to open in Backyard on Blake, a retail complex at 3040 Blake St.

The original location is in Fort Collins, but it has been temporarily closed since the fall so the Fernandezes could focus on their online business, restructure some debt and prepare a new marketing plan for the website. The couple also had a pop-up shop in Broomfield for six months last year.

Fernandez said the 400-square-foot shop in RiNo will open on June 5, which happens to be National Donut Day. The Fort Collins location also will reopen the same day.

