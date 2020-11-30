Share your Christmas lights and decorations with us!

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror, and that means it’s time for holiday decorating!
Whether you put your lights and other decor up earlier than normal or are just getting started now – we want to see your pictures!
by: Web StaffPosted: / Updated:
DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror, and that means it’s time for holiday decorating!
Whether you put your lights and other decor up earlier than normal or are just getting started now – we want to see your pictures!