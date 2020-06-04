Share a smile, spread hope; Photo Gallery of happiness across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — From the COVID-19 pandemic to violent protests seeking justice for George Floyd, 2020 has been an incredibly challenging year so far.

When darkness comes, it is sometimes hard to find light. There is a saying about how smiling is contagious. That is why we are asking for pictures of you smiling and doing the things you love.

You can upload your photo to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share them using the hashtag “Smile” (#Smile) on social media.

