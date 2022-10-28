DENVER (KDVR) – For those of you who felt like you were waking up dreaming Friday morning, worry not, for Canada’s premier darling of country music announced plans to bring her 2023 global tour to the Mile High City.

On May 21, Shania Twain’s 2023 Queen of Me Tour will pull up to Denver’s Ball Arena during her first string of live performances in nearly five years.

Some of you reading this might be thinking, that don’t impress me much, but Don’t! Twain is the undeniable best-selling female artist in country music history, which is a feat she will aim to improve upon when she releases her newest album titled Queen of Me on Feb. 3.

If you are a lover of this Canadian-born dispenser of country, but your extreme level of fanaticism causes you needless guilt, worry not, because no one needs to know. Tickets to the Denver show can be acquired without you even leaving the comfort of your home when they hit the online market on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

Shania Twain performs onstage at Madison Square Garden

(Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

$1 of every ticket purchase will go toward Shania Kids Can, which Twain started in 2010 in order to provide support for children who are dealing with a time of crisis and facing economic hardship.

The five-time Grammy Award winner will be supported on the tour during various shows by:

Kelsea Ballerini

Lindsay Ell

Hailey Whitters

Breland

Robyn Ottolini

Priscilla Block

Mickey Guyton

If you’re among those insane for Twain, then consider sidestepping regret forever and for always and snag a ticket to the 2023 performance.

Don’t worry if you can’t make the Denver date, there are 48 other stops on the tour, so be sure to check out the full list of dates before they too hit the market.